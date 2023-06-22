Former Orlando Pirates star Ntshumayelo retires at just 33! 'It was an honour to represent biggest club in Africa Bucs'

Former SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo has announced his retirement from active football.

Ntshumayelo has been struggling after ban

He briefly played for Baroka and Swallows

Ex-Bucs midfielder makes decision about future

WHAT HAPPENED: The ex-Bafana international has been struggling to get back to his best after the 2016 ban imposed on him after tasting positive for cocaine.

The initial ban had been for four years but the defensive midfielder successfully appealed it, and it was halved.

Even after his return to competitive football, Ntshumayelo was never the same player which explained the lack of interest from the majority of clubs.

It has now pushed the 33-year-old to make the tough decision of quitting.

WHAT HE SAID:

NTSHUMAYELO Twitter

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntshumayelo was developed at SuperSport United and promoted to the senior team in 2009.

Three years later, the Sea Robbers came for his services, and he played for them until 2016 when he was banned.

After his return in 2018, Baroka came for his services but the involved parties did not work out for long. Swallows FC was his next stop, but like Baroka, it did not last.

WHAT NEXT: Ntshumayelo can now start focusing on other ways to continue contributing to South African football.