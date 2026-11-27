Share Follow GOAL on Google

Former AmaZulu star has broken his silence regarding his departure from professional football, confirming he has officially hung up his boots. The 39-year-old opened up about the daunting transition into a new chapter, highlighting the significant hurdles players face once the cheering stops.

Advertisement

'I wouldn’t say I have work'

Luvuyo Memela has finally confirmed his retirement from professional football, ending a period of speculation regarding his future in the game.

Speaking with Soccer Laduma, the former Buccaneers star reflected on the difficulties of the last 24 months. "Honestly, for the past two years I would not say I’ve had work that pays me every month," he explained. "I am trying to push here and there, and I am trying to understand other environments in terms of work and all that. I wouldn’t say I have work, other than doing some things that bring in money," he added.

Navigating financial shift

The transition from a professional athlete's salary to the uncertainties of the corporate or entrepreneurial world is a notorious challenge in South African football. Memela has been remarkably transparent about the lack of a steady monthly income since his playing days wound down. He noted that while he has stayed active in various ventures, the stability he once enjoyed during his peak years in the Premier Soccer League is no longer there.

Memela admitted that the adjustment period has required significant mental fortitude and a change in lifestyle. "It’s not easy, but what can you do? Indoda [a man] does not cry; he cries inside," he stated during his discussion with the publication. "You just have to take one step at a time and hope for the best. The nice thing is that when you are around people that you’ve known your entire life, especially family-wise, you know that they are always going to be there for you."

Advertisement Advertisement

Building for a new future

Despite the current challenges, Memela is not sitting idle and has been laying the groundwork for his post-football life for some time. He mentioned that even during his playing days, he was conscious of the need to diversify his interests. "Even when I was playing football, I would try to do different things, even outside of football. I would always do something different," Memela noted.

His former peer, Asavela Mbekile, has been a frequent point of contact during this period of change. Memela shared a recent interaction between the two, stating: "Asavela Mbekile would always call me, and he would be like, 'Life after football is not easy.' But at least, if you can get yourself that R10k at the end of the month, you can keep pushing. I have a business, but I won’t disclose it."

While he chose to keep the specific details of his current business venture private, the former Pirates man remains determined to succeed in his new environment.