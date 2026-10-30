Former Orlando Pirates star Lebohang Mokoena identifies two stars that could decide the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs

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Former Bucs winger has issued a clear warning to Amakhosi regarding the attacking threats they will face in the upcoming Soweto derby. The retired star believes the clash at FNB Stadium could be decided by the form of two specific individuals in the Buccaneers' midfield.

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The rise of Mokobodi and Moremi

Orlando Pirates are preparing to unleash their latest creative talents on Kaizer Chiefs as the two giants of South African football prepare to collide this weekend. Former Bucs winger Lebohang Mokoena has singled out Thapelo Mokobodi as the primary threat to the Amakhosi backline, noting the player's seamless transition since his arrival in July.

The man affectionately known as "Cheeseboy" believes that while Mokobodi is the standout performer, he is not the only player Chiefs need to worry about. Mokoena also pointed to the potential influence of Tshepang Moremi in the final third. The former Pirates star suggested that these two individuals possess the confidence required to tip the scales in a fixture that is often decided by small margins and individual moments of brilliance.

“Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s lineup changes all the time, but you are looking at a Mokobodi, who’s done well,” Mokoena explained in an interview with Soccer Laduma. “He’s going into this Derby with high confidence. The only thing would be that it’s probably his first Derby, if I’m not mistaken. So that could cause some jitters in him. Well, I think Tshepang Moremi may also have a say.”

Defensive concerns for the Buccaneers

While Mokoena is optimistic about the attacking options available to the Sea Robbers, he expressed genuine concern regarding the team's defensive stability on the flanks. The spotlight is currently on Bulelani Sigomoshe, the club's new right-back who is still finding his feet in the tactical setup. Mokoena fears that the high-stakes environment of a Soweto derby might be a difficult testing ground for a player who has not yet fully acclimated to his new surroundings.

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The former winger noted that the right side of the defense could be a vulnerability that Chiefs look to exploit.

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“I’m just worried about the right back of Orlando Pirates. Is he going to cope? Because he hasn’t settled in really well, you know. Interesting to see,” Mokoena added. The retired star’s analysis suggests that while the front foot looks strong, the defensive transition remains a work in progress for the Buccaneers as they head into the biggest match on the local sporting calendar.

Form vs Momentum at FNB Stadium

Chiefs enter the contest with a boost of confidence following their convincing 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout.

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The tactical battle between the two sides remains difficult to predict, with Mokoena suggesting that a stalemate could be the most likely outcome.

“Chiefs might have some confidence after beating TS Galaxy 3-0 in the Carling Knockout. But with the form of the Pirates, it would be an uphill battle for Chiefs. Chiefs look a little bit… they are not yet there. It might be a draw, according to the way I’m feeling, looking at how the build-up is towards this game,” Mokoena concluded.