Ever wondered what really sets Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns? Well, this Bucs legend seems to have all the answers.

Pirates legend comments on Downs dominance

Chansa won a couple of trophies with Bucs

He reveals why Downs are miles ahead of Soweto giants

WHAT HAPPENED: If you ask most Premier Soccer League coaches: 'Which title would you like to win?'. The resounding answer is most likely to be the PSL crown.

Unlike cup games - a league gives you a chance against each opponent twice and it tests a team's endurance and consistency over a lengthy period of time.

Mamelodi Sundowns have mastered how to win the league as they've claimed the coveted title an unprecedented six times on the spin. The league's sponsors are busy designing a new trophy as Downs have earned the right to keep the one they won last season.

Article continues below

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, have been missing in action when it comes to league honours. These are the two teams that boast the biggest support in Mzansi, but of late - they live in the shadow of Masandawana.

Isaac Chansa, a former Pirates player who enjoyed much success, explains why the African Football League finalists are miles ahead of their Soweto counterparts.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Sundowns have good scouts all over the place. That is their first power. Look, they have players from South America, they have been getting quality on that side," Chansa told Far Post.

"Pirates and Chiefs have been failing to scout good players in the past few years. And even if they get some, they fail to keep the consistency. Sundowns know how to transition their team every season. They mix local players with those they get from South America. That’s why they beat the two Soweto teams."

AND WHAT ELSE: "Another strength of Sundowns is that they can change the so-called average players to become top players and that gives them an opportunity to win the league every season. Some players joined Sundowns from so-called small teams, look as Khuliso Mudau, Sifiso Ngobeni, Neo Maema and others," he added.

TELL ME MORE: "These players were performing week in, week out at their previous clubs, but not that much. Then Sundowns managed to increase their standards. It tells you there’s something good being done at that club.

"So, it goes back to scouting and the consistency of those players. Just like I’m telling you, Mudau was a consistent player at Black Leopards for years and look at him now, he is one of the best in the country," said Chansa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates and Chiefs have won the PSL title four times each in the modern era, while Sundowns claimed it on 12 occasions while also picking up a couple of local trophies and the 2016 Caf Champions League.

Pirates, to their credit, have kept their supporters happy with a few cup titles while their arch-rivals, Amakhosi's trophy cabinet has been gathering dust for eight seasons.

WHAT'S NEXT: Pirates and Chiefs are looking forward to the Soweto derby next week and will look to get back to winning ways in fixtures that precede that game.

Meanwhile, Masandawana are on a quest for African glory in the form of the AFL.