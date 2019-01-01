Former Orlando Pirates star Daine Klate takes over coaching role at Chippa United

The former Buccaneers star has started a new journey as a coach with the Chilli Boys' MDC side

Former midfielder Daine Klate has been appointed as 's new MultiChoice Diski Challenge coach for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

The ex-Chilli Boys winger announced his retirement from professional football on Tuesday and will now lead the club's youngsters as he launches his coaching career.

“After his announcement of retiring as a professional footballer. Chippa United would like to announce Daine Klate as our new MDC Head Coach, We wish him the best in his coaching career,” a statement issued by the club read.

Klate spent 16 seasons in the Premier Soccer League ( ) before deciding to stop playing and instead focus on youth development.

In addition, Klate was one of the most decorated players in the South African top flight after he won every trophy on offer including six PSL titles.

After launching his professional career with SuperSport United’s youth development squad back in 2004 having joined from the Transnet School of Excellence, there is no doubt that the former Bafana Bafana international will hope to work with some of the best talents the Eastern Cape has to produce.

Looking at his overall playing career statistics, Klate registered 345 top flight matches under his belt, 57 goals, and 77 assists.