Former Orlando Pirates player Mayoyo displeased by decision to release Nyauza

The central defender is among the players who have been let go by the Soweto giants

Orlando Pirates legend Innocent Mayoyo has claimed the Premier Soccer League side erred by releasing Ntsikelelo Nyauza.

Two days ago, the Sea Robbers announced they parted ways with the central defender – who at times acted as their skipper.

The 32-year-old defender had been part of the Bucs fraternity since he joined in 2013. After Happy Jele, 'Ntsiki', as Nyauza was famously known, was the second most experienced player at the club. He registered 192 appearances, including seven goals and four assists.

"I didn't see Nyauza's departure coming, and think he was supposed to follow in the mould of Lucky Lekgwathi," Mayoyo told KickOff.

"Just because of the way he expressed himself at the club, as he appeared to take his job seriously.

"In all this, I have only one question, where is the continuity? As long as there is no continuity, clubs will struggle to be consistent.

"These players we are releasing are part of the club's culture."

The retired star urged Bucs to learn from Mamelodi Sundowns as far as keeping the club’s core intact.

"Even Sundowns, they didn't become what they are overnight, keeping the core of the team is what made them who they are today," he added.

"Because if you look carefully, we have released all the players who performed well for us in Africa, like Thabang Monare and Linda Mntambo, who are all gone.

"The failure not to be promoting many players from our development ranks who gain success in the senior team shows there is no philosophy, no concept."

Article continues below

Tipping Masandawana to keep their dominance, Mayoyo said the problem of not keeping core players is not only at his former club but a wider issue.

"It happens every year," he concluded. "It's something we've been saying over and over again. It shows you that continuity is not our thing.

"It's not only a Pirates’ problem but a South African problem. That's why Sundowns will always remain dominant because they don't just release players."