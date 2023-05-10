Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Morrison dents Marumo Gallants' bid to reach the Caf Confederation Cup final

Bernard Morrison, formerly with Orlando Pirates, scored a late goal to give Young Africans a big advantage against Marumo Gallants..

Gallants suffer defeat in first-leg

Former Pirates player shines in tough contest

Ranga Chivaviro fails to deliver

WHAT HAPPENED? Marumo Gallants suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tanzanian side Young Africans in the first-leg of their Caf Confederation Cup semi-final on Wednesday afternoon.

It took about 30 minutes for the game to pick up some steam and it was Gallants striker Ranga Chivaviro who played a through ball to Katlego Otladisa, who lobbed the ball over Djigui Diarra, but his goal was denied as the flag went up for offside.

Some 20 minutes later, Monde Mphambaniso did well to lose his markers before laying off the ball to Lucky Mohomi, who was quick to play the back heel, finding Chivaviro on his bike. However, the 30-year-old could not keep his efforts on target as he fired a bolting shot wide off the mark.

Two minutes later, Chivaviro was again a thorn in the flesh for Diarra and but the goalkeeper was alert and stretched out a palm to extinguish the danger.

The home side roared after the hour mark and it was Jhalid Aucho who instigated the move forward with a pass from deep in midfield, finding Tuisila wide on the right. The pacey winger showed some skill and dribbled past his markers before finding Stephane Aziz Ki who came surging into the box and gave goalkeeper Washington Arubi no chance.

In the dying moments of the game, former Orlando Pirates midfielder doubled up for his side after Gallants' defence was exposed for being disorganized.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gallants will look to become the third South African team to reach the final of this competition as Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United have walked this path before. The second-leg is scheduled to take place next week at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

Meanwhile, Marumo have a monkey hanging over their shoulders as they are embroiled in a relegation squabble in the Premier Soccer League. Gallants will face Swallows FC in their final game of the season, in the hope that they get the job done to protect their endangered top-flight status.

WHAT'S NEXT? In the second leg in South Africa, Gallants will look to overturn the tie into their favour and advance to the final.