Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi completes permanent transfer to Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune United have secured the services of Melusi Buthelezi on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper previously spent time on the books of Orlando Pirates, while the Limpopo-based team recently allowed Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner to leave on a free transfer and join Kaizer Chiefs.

Buthelezi's arrival is viewed as a key addition for Cedric Kaze' side as they look to build on last season's progress and mount a stronger challenge for silverware in the new campaign.

The club announced the signing on their official social media platforms: "Sekhukhune United Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi on a permanent transfer.

"The experienced shot-stopper joins Babina Noko, having been part of the team that accomplished trophy-winning campaigns.

"He brings with him quality, experience, and a winning mentality to the squad.

"Melusi is eager to begin this new chapter and is determined to work hard as he looks to rediscover his best form with Sekhukhune United.

"Everyone at the club warmly welcomes Melusi to the Babina Noko family and wishes him every success."







