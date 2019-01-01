Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Mabokgwane secures move to Bloemfontein Celtic
Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane has officially joined Bloemfontein Celtic.
Phunya Sele Sele announced the new players on Thursday including SuperSport United goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto, former Golden Arrows striker Andile Fikizolo and Harris Tchilimbou, who joins the club from Free State Stars.
“The unveiled players: Siphelele Luthuli, Sello Matjila, Tumiso Mogalwe, Motebang Sera, Tumelo Njoti, Mondli Mpoto, Andile Fikizolo, Jackson Mabokgwane, Aviwe Nyamende & Harris Tchilimbou,” a club statement read.
Siwelele have bolstered their goalkeeping department after parting ways with Patrick Tignyemb, who has joined Chippa United.
Keeper Mpoto impressed while playing for Bafana Bafana at the 2019 Cosafa Cup tournament that was recently held in Durban.
On the other hand, Celtic have also snapped up Fikizolo, who spent a few seasons with Arrows, but could not force his way into the first team.
Although Celtic have been linked with former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cuthbert Malajila, chairman Max Tshabalala denied to Goal that the Zimbabwean is training with his side earlier this week.
Mabokgwane could face his former club, Pirates when Celtic take on the Soweto giants at the Orlando Stadium in their PSL opening match on Saturday, August 03.
The unveiled players (l-r):— Bloemfontein Celtic (@Bloem_Celtic) July 25, 2019
Siphelele LUTHULI, Sello MATJILA, Tumiso MOGAKWE, Motebang SERA, Tumelo NJOTI, Mondli MPOTO, Andile FIKIZOLO, Jackson MABOKGWANE, Aviwe
NYAMENDE & Harris TCHILIMBOU.#Siwelele50YrsKit#SiweleleSaMasele#LoveSiwelele pic.twitter.com/rpHaDyeXn1