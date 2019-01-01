Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Mabokgwane secures move to Bloemfontein Celtic

The 31-year-old has found a new home after leaving the Soweto giants after his contract expired at the end of June 2019

Former goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane has officially joined Bloemfontein .

Phunya Sele Sele announced the new players on Thursday including SuperSport United goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto, former striker Andile Fikizolo and Harris Tchilimbou, who joins the club from .

“The unveiled players: Siphelele Luthuli, Sello Matjila, Tumiso Mogalwe, Motebang Sera, Tumelo Njoti, Mondli Mpoto, Andile Fikizolo, Jackson Mabokgwane, Aviwe Nyamende & Harris Tchilimbou,” a club statement read.

Siwelele have bolstered their goalkeeping department after parting ways with Patrick Tignyemb, who has joined .

Keeper Mpoto impressed while playing for Bafana Bafana at the 2019 tournament that was recently held in Durban.

On the other hand, Celtic have also snapped up Fikizolo, who spent a few seasons with Arrows, but could not force his way into the first team.

Although Celtic have been linked with former striker Cuthbert Malajila, chairman Max Tshabalala denied to Goal that the Zimbabwean is training with his side earlier this week.

Article continues below

Mabokgwane could face his former club, Pirates when Celtic take on the Soweto giants at the Orlando Stadium in their opening match on Saturday, August 03.