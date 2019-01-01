Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Khuzwayo on his United Kingdom scholarship and ambition

The former Amakhosi keeper is planning to start life as a club owner after being forced to retire

In the wake of his premature retirement from professional football, former goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has revealed his ambition of becoming a club owner.

The 29-year-old has also explained the purpose of his meetings with experienced football club bosses such as Kaizer Motaung and Dr. Irvin Khoza, saying he wanted to learn more about running a football team.

Khuzwayo announced his retirement from the game a few months ago following a niggling ankle injury whilst on the books of Pirates.

“My long-term goal or dream is to own a team. I had a meeting with Dr. Irvin Khoza and I also had a meeting with Dr. Kaizer and we spoke about a lot of things in terms of how I should start, and I still need to go back to school,” Khuzwayo told FARPost.co.za.

“I got a scholarship from the United Kingdom so that I can prepare myself because if I am not educated I will waste the money I got.

“Honestly I am going to have a team probably 10 or 15 years from now but that is a long-term goal. I am going to be the first player in the longest time from the to own a soccer team. Watch the space.”

Having launched his professional football career in Durban with back in 2010, Khuzwayo decided to hang up his gloves at the age of 29 in August this year.

Khuzwayo featured in 28 matches for as he played second fiddle to Itumeleng Khune, before leaving the Naturena-based side at the end of the 2017/18 season to join Pirates.

However, he was forced to retire without playing an official match for the Buccaneers.

Moreover, Khuzwayo has four Bafana Bafana caps having represented his country at the 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.