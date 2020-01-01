Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Josephs has big role to play at AmaZulu FC - Dlamini

The 35-year-old opened up about working with the longest serving player in the PSL, who made his debut in the competition in 1997

FC caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini has stressed the importance of having Moeneeb Josephs in his technical team.

Joseph is currently serving as the third-choice goalkeeper and assistant coach under Dlamini at the KwaZulu-Natal giants

The duo has been tasked with ensuring that AmaZulu retain their status in the Premier Soccer League ( ) with head coach Jozef Vukusic having been placed on special leave since March.

Dlamini explained that he enjoys working with Josephs, who is the oldest player in the South African top-flight having celebrated his 40th birthday in May.

"We all know what kind of a person Moeneeb is, he is a good guy, always a crazy character. I'm very happy to work with him," Dlamini told the media.

Josephs is an accomplished player, having won the PSL title with both and , and he also played for Bafana Bafana at the 2010 Fifa World Cup finals.

Dlamini, who is a retired striker, revealed that the man nicknamed 'Slim Kat' (Clever Cat) has a good working relationship with the players, having joined the club from Wits before the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

"He is that guy who can get the best out of the players by talking to them, being around them and they understand him very well and like to work with him too," he added.

"I think he is that guy I really enjoy working with and he is playing a really big role at AmaZulu."

Dlamini took charge of his second match as Usuthu interim coach on Saturday and the league encounter against FC ended in a goalless draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Prior to the clash, the former Bloemfontein striker had guided AmaZulu to a surprise 1-0 win over PSL title contenders in March.

Usuthu are currently placed 14th on the league standings - a point above the relegation zone with five matches left this season.

The Durban-based side will be in action on Friday, August 21 when they lock horns with a Wits at the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue, FNB Stadium.