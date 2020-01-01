Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Josephs considering retirement - Sokhela

Slim Kat, who is one of the greatest PSL shot-stoppers of all-time, has been backed to become a good coach

FC general manager Lunga Sokhela has revealed Moeneeb Josephs is set to retire from professional football.

The 39-year-old has been serving as Usuthu's third-choice goalkeeper behind Siyabonga Mbatha and Neil Boshoff this season which has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Josephs has also been acting as the right hand of AmaZulu interim coach Ayanda Dlamini after Slovakian tactician Jozef Vukusic was put on special leave by the club two months ago.

“He hasn’t officially told us that he will be retiring but he mentioned it here and there," Sokhela told IOL.

"But there hasn’t been any official word. For now, we take him as a player."

Nicknamed Slim Kat, Josephs is the most experienced player in the Usuthu squad having made his debut in 1997 as a Cape Town Spurs (now known as Cape Town) player.

“To be honest with you, it was the players that approached me and said, ‘Boss, can you please allow Moeneeb to assist Ayanda’,” Sokhela disclosed.

“Moeneeb is a good motivator and is well connected with the players and he is experienced. He is a good personality to have in the change-room as well as on the bench."

Sokhela believes the former Bafana Bafana international would make a good coach having had a successful 23-year career which saw him play in the Fifa World Cup and (Afcon).

“What tomorrow holds, I’m not sure. I wouldn’t rule out Moeneeb moving to coaching. I think he will be a good coach but we need to take guidance from him,” he concluded.

Josephs helped clinch two PSL titles between 2011 and 2012, before moving to where he also lifted the league trophy in 2017.