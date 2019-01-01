Former Orlando Pirates full-back Marc Van Heerden not joining Kaizer Chiefs

The full-back is on the lookout for a new club after recently leaving Usuthu but that club won't be Chiefs

Former full-back Marc Van Heerden may have left , but he will almost certainly not be joining another Soweto giant in .

Following Van Heerden’s decision to part ways with the club despite still having one more year on his initial two-year contract, rumours came to the surface suggesting that Van Heerden might be on his way to Naturena ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Chiefs have been on a rebuilding mission since the end of another disastrous campaign which saw them miss out on a top-eight berth.

However, despite admitting that he is closing in on a move to an undisclosed team, the 31-year-old has clarified that he will not be joining Amakhosi.

“I parted with AmaZulu and it was amicable,” Van Heerden was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“I had a good offer from a team and I couldn’t refuse it. But I can guarantee that it is not Kaizer Chiefs.”

Van Heerden was a fan favourite at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit and he returned for his second stint at the club at the beginning of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

Van Heerden re-joined Usuthu after stints at and Bucs.

Nonetheless, on his return to Durban, Van Heerden managed just 20 appearances in total and netted just once.

The left-back has built a reputation for himself as one of South African football’s most trusted defenders, and he will hope to continue his exploits at his new club.

It now remains to be seen where the defender will end up as he revealed his future will be known in due course.

“Soon everyone will know which team I will join for next season,” he concluded.