Former Orlando Pirates duo Majoro and Morton among five players suspended

The quintet is set to miss this weekend's KwaZulu-Natal Derby clash between Usuthu and Abafana Bes'thende

loanee Thembela Sikhakhane is among the five players, who have been suspended by FC.

The quintet has reportedly been placed under suspension due to the negative attitude they have been displaying over the past few months.

Sikhakhane, Jabulani Ncobeni, Nhlanhla Vilakazi and former Pirates duo Lehlohonolo Majoro and Michael Morton are the five players, who have been suspended according to IOL with the team struggling in the this season.



"Yes, it is true that these five players you’ve mentioned have been suspended. They are no longer training with the team. They were complaining that they are not given a chance but they got it this past weekend," a source said.

More teams

"What did they do? They failed to make an impact. You expect more from them. They were called and informed that they are not fired but they have to train on their own until further notice.”

The five players were all in action for Usuthu as they were embarrassed by Bloemfontein , who won 4-1 in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match last weekend.

"You can call all of them, they won’t take the blame. Some are complaining that they are playing out of position. Some are complaining that the coach (Jozef Vukusic) is playing youngsters," another source said.

"You expect positive input from these players. But they are not giving the team that. They are coming with negative remarks.

"Obviously, the Nedbank Cup wasn’t very important for us but we expected more from them because they’ve been complaining about a lack of game time."

Relegation-threatened AmaZulu are placed 15th on the league standings with 20 points from 21 matches and they will face their KwaZulu-Natal rivals Lamontville on Saturday.

Usuthu team manager Qedi Dlamini confirmed the suspension of the five players, but he insisted they have not been fired.

Article continues below

“We are not firing them. They were not moved aside because they are not in our plans. We wanted our medical department to focus on them. Remember, these are seasoned players who do not have age on their side,” Dlamini told the same publication.

“A decision was taken that it will be difficult for them to play two or three games in a row. We took a decision of setting up a special training session for them separately. They won’t be considered for selection for our upcoming game against Arrows.

"They won’t train with the main team up until we get a report from the medical team regarding an update on their progress. Their programme will be well taken care of by our head of medical, Joshua Smith.”