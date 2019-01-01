Former Orlando Pirates defender Thabo Matlaba joins Black Leopards

The 31-year-old utility player has found a new football home after leaving the Soweto giants a few weeks ago

Former defender Thabo Matlaba has joined Black ahead of the new season.

Matlaba parted ways with the Buccaneers two weeks ago after the full-back allegedly refused to take a pay cut and has been unveiled alongside Abubakar Mumuni as Leopards' latest signings.

“Welcome to the Madidingwe Family Abubakar 'Baby' Mumuni Thabo 'Festival' Matlaba,” the club said in a statement issued on Twitter.

Although media reports suggest that the Tembisa-born defender has signed a two-year deal with an option to extend, Lidoda Duvha have not disclosed the length of his contract at the time of his unveiling.

The left-footed defender joined Pirates from in 2012 and was a key member of the squad until the arrival of coach Milutin Sredojevic.

However, ‘Micho’ preferred using Innocent Maela at left back and Matlaba’s future was subject of great speculation over recent seasons.

Nonetheless, with a lack of game time under the Serbian manager, the club decided to release the veteran defender and he has been snapped up by Leopards despite reports linking him with a move to or .

The 31-year-old previously refused to join on loan at the start of the 2018/19 season and managed only seven league appearances for the Sea Robbers without finding the back of the back net.

In addition, Matlaba made 195 appearances for the Ghost in his seven-and-a-half years at Pirates, scoring 13 goals and is set to become one of the key players for the Venda-based club.

On the other hand, Mumuni joins the club from Richards Bay who are campaigning in the National First Division (NFD). The duo joins the likes of Mogakolodi Ngele and Thuso Phala, who have also recently signed for the club.

