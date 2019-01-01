Former Orlando Pirates defender Marc Van Heerden joins Stellenbosch FC

The versatile 31-year-old defender reunites with former coach Barker at Stellies after leaving Usuthu

Former defender Marc van Heerden has joined Stellenbosch and the Premier Soccer League ( ) debutants have confirmed the signing.

The Johannesburg-born defender recently left as it was announced both parties parted ways on mutual agreement.

“Welcome to the Stellies Family, Marc. Marc is an experienced PSL defender & set-piece specialist with over 150 PSL starts. Marc joins #StellenboschFC after playing for AmaZulu FC for many years as well as Orlando Pirates and ,” said the club on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old left-back is known for his left-footed set-pieces and will hope to add value at the Mother City-based outfit under former Usuthu manager Steve Barker.

Having established himself as one of the top full-backs in the top-flight with the Durban-based club, Van Heerden left the club in 2016 to join the Chilli Boys.

After impressing in the Eastern Cape during his six-month stay, the Buccaneers snatched him up in January 2017, but he failed to command a regular spot in Johannesburg.

Following his struggles at Mayfair under coach Milutin Sredojevic, the former University of Pretoria defender was shipped out by Pirates in July last year and returned to play for coach Cavin Johnson’s men.

The experienced defender managed to feature in 20 matches in all competitions in the previous campaign whilst netting a single goal.

Article continues below