The South African, however, revealed that the former Bafana Bafana tactician has not made his mind up yet

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Roger de Sa has confirmed that Carlos Queiroz is in talks with the Egyptian Football Association over a possible return.

De Sa, who was Queiroz’s assistant during his time in charge of the side, said he is in contact with the Portuguese coach, who is, however, yet to make a decision yet.

The two were shown the exit door in March when the Pharaohs failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

"Negotiations [with the EFA] are already underway," Roger de Sa told ONTime Sports, as quoted by KingFut.

"He [Queiroz] told me he hasn’t made a decision yet and would not talk about it until Monday. I don’t know what his decision will be, but we always talk to each other.

"Returning to coach Egypt is not an issue for him, but of course, the final decision is in his hands.

"We were obviously frustrated by not qualifying for the World Cup because we really wanted to stay with the Egyptian national team for a longer period."

The former Platinum Stars FC tactician also revisited their time with the Egyptian national team and lauded the Portuguese as a professional coach.

"He is a professional man who is very demanding in his work," he concluded.

"We were asking for so many things on a daily basis in terms of information about all the players and because he wanted a stable structure for the team.

"With all these requests, there was support and positive reactions to everything he was asking for."

Meanwhile, Hazem Emam, a federation board member, explained why they settled on a foreign coach to take charge of the African record champions.

Article continues below

"We always say we want to progress like in Europe. So, we decided to bring in foreign coaches and technicians to help us make a major change," Emam said.

"They will all have Egyptian assistants to help them gain experience and know-how to take over in the future."

The head coaching position fell vacant again a few days ago when the EFA sacked Ehab Galal, Queroiz’s successor, who was only in charge of three games; against Guinea, Ethiopia, and South Korea.