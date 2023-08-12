Former Orlando Pirates coach to hand Kaizer Chiefs easy MTN8 win? 'That game is not really my concern' - Cape Town City's Tinkler

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler says their MTN8 quarter-final clash with Kaizer Chiefs is less important than the Premier Soccer League.

WHAT HAPPENED? City and Amakhosi are preparing to tackle each other in this knockout competition at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.

The Citizens have started their PSL campaign on a positive note with two wins over Polokwane City and Moroka Swallows. Tinkler’s remarks suggest that City might not give their all against Chiefs on Sunday as the former Orlando Pirate coach insists it is the league they are more focused on.

WHAT WAS SAID: “The Cup is four or five games, and you find yourself in a final. So the hunger, the desire, I think sometimes is more for them [players] than what it is for the league," said Tinkler as per FARPost.

“So I’m 150% sure the guys are going to be up for it come Sunday for the game against Chiefs. That game [Chiefs] is not really my concern, that next one against SuperSport United, away [from home] on Friday night.

"Can we ensure that we put on a good performance against Chiefs and then refocus again in the league because the league is just as important if not more important?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The MTN8 is Amakhosi's opportunity to end their eight-year trophy drought. There is pressure on the Soweto giants to finally break silverware jinx and coach Molefi Ntseki is shouldering that responsibility.

That makes Chiefs take Sunday's match seriously. It is a match Amakhosi will go into against the backdrop of failing to win their two PSL games and that comes with pressure. If they are sent out of the MTN8, Ntseki will totally lose the trust of Chiefs fans.

WHAT NEXT? Both Chiefs and City are now finalising their preparations for their cup clash.