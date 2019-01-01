EXTRA TIME: Former Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic on "threats to destroy him as a human being"
New Zamalek SC head coach Milutin Sredojevic's Twitter account was still filled with posts about Orlando Pirates matches until Wednesday morning.
'Micho' finally updated his account a few days after leaving Pirates to join Zamalek. The move across the continent was a controversial one since Sredojevic claimed he was leaving Bucs for personal reasons, and that his mother was ill in Serbia.
Not long later he touched down in Cairo, Egypt and signed for Zamalek. There were many strange rumours doing the rounds on Twitter, and Micho's post makes reference to these accusations.
Sredojevic is disappointed football followers were attempting to "destroy" his reputation. He made reference to how hard he worked at Orlando Pirates and that he is now like a "fish in the water", back on the training field.
Relieved that terrible week threatening to destroy me as human being&hardworking coach serving wholeheartedly ORLANDO PIRATES&South African football with sleepless nights&tireless days is back like,,Fish in the water,,to football training field to serve ZAMALEK&Egyptian football pic.twitter.com/epv8nzxzfl— MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) August 21, 2019