Former Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic expects exciting PSL title race

The Serbian manager shares his thoughts on the title race where Amakhosi are looking to finish the season with the coveted title

As the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season remains suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic, former mentor Milutin Sredojevic believes the race was getting "hot".

‘Micho’ was recently unveiled as the new Zambia national team manager and predicts a tough race for the title should the season continue.

Current log leaders are battling it out against reigning champions , SuperSport United and the Buccaneers but the Serbian hopes the players are keeping fit at their homes.

“The South African PSL title race was getting very hot. But at the same moment we need to know that this lockdown is a major force above us and beyond us,” Sredojevic told FARPost.

“And everyone [players] staying in isolation and quarantine I believe that they are in full action [training], they will be ready once all this has passed and [when] all come back to normality and we go back to competition.

“I am convinced and believe knowing how each team is expertly led from the point of fitness, from the point of football that they are hungry for football [and] they will bounce back stronger. And if PSL is supposed to continue we shall see one of the hottest title races ever.

“I personally believe that when this ends [lockdown] we shall witness very good football and coming back strong and hungry for the game.”

With the Glamour Boys under Ernst Middendorp’s guidance leading the race with 48 points from 22 games, the Brazilians have a game in hand and are four points behind.

While the third-placed Matsatsantsa and coach Josef Zinnbauer’s troops are tied on 40 points, some have written the two giants out of the race.

Meanwhile, coach Pitso Mosimane was preparing to face Pirates at home on March 17 but the announcement by chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza to suspend the season meant the game could not go ahead as planned.

On the other hand, Chiefs were set to face a day later and the clashes were seen as potential title deciders.