Former Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic appears at New Brighton Regional Court

The case involving the well-travelled tactician is now set for a trial at the New Law Court

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic was back in South Africa on Thursday as he appeared at the New Brighton Regional Court in Port Elizabeth.

The 51-year-old tactician, who is currently in charge of the Zambia national team, appeared on charges of sexual assault.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of South Africa, the matter has been postponed for a trial to May 25-26 2021 at the New Law Court, Magistrate's Court in Port Elizabeth.

The Serbian mentor's bail of R10 000 was extended as it has been alleged that a 39-year-old woman in Port Elizabeth in December 2020 during the Cosafa Under-20 Championship.

The NPA released the following statement on Thursday:

"Zambian national football team coach, Milutin Sredojevic (51), briefly appeared in the New Brighton Regional Court on charges of sexual assault earlier this morning," a statement read.

"His matter was postponed for a trial to 25 and 26 May 2021 at the New Law Court. His R10 000 bail was extended."

"It is alleged that on Monday 07 December during the Cosafa Games in Port Elizabeth a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee."

"He allegedly said no and added that he needed another type of sugar, pointing at her private parts. It is alleged she complained about his conduct and her boss warned Sredojevic not to do it again."

"Later on that day the lady again went to deliver coffee at the same stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks."

Sredojevic had two spells as the head coach of Pirates and he guided the Buccaneers to two back-to-back second spot finishes in the PSL in his second stint with the club between 2017 and 2019.

The Prokuplje-born mentor left Bucs prior to the start of the 2019/20 season and he joined Zamalek in August 2019, but he was dismissed by the Egyptian giants in December 2019.

He was appointed Zambia head coach in February 2020.