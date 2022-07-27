Former Orlando Pirates coach Palacios hails Maela’s appointment as Jele successor

The Sea Robbers have confirmed their new squad leaders after the exit of some senior players

Former Orlando Pirates coach Augusto Palacios has explained why the Premier Soccer League side made the correct after appointing Innocent Maela as the new captain.

The fullback will captain the Soweto giants after the departure of Happy Jele, who had served Bucs for over 16 years. Maela will be deputized by goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Ntsikelelo Nyauza, who also served as the captain on numerous occasions, left the club too, leaving a huge leadership vacuum that Maela and Ofori will now fill.

"He has been there from the Yebo Yes days, and that’s long enough to understand what Pirates are about and what it takes to be a Pirates player," Palacios, who coached Maela’s father, Eric Masilela at Witbank Black Aces in 1989, told FARPost.

"I’ve not seen any scandal about him in the media; he is mature. He handles himself well. He is in the national team; it means he has a lot of experience."

Maela joined the Sea Robbers at 17 years of age but was loaned to Witbank Spurs and Thanda Royal Zulu. At Thanda Roya Zulu, he was the captain and guided them to their first division title.

"It’s important to be a natural leader. Jele was. Lucky Lekgwathi was, and I think Innocent is. I’ve worked with all three," added Palacios.

Last season, Maela mostly played second fiddle to Paseka Mako, but when the latter was injured, he took over the responsibilities at left-back as Pirates honoured both PSL and Caf Confederation Cup duties last season.

Recently, Maela acknowledged he was ready for pressure should he be appointed as the club’s captain.

"I don’t think it’s pressure. Responsibility? Yes. But, as I’ve said, everyone should be responsible," Maela said in a previous interview.

"I know my teammates will be there to support me, and if they give the armband to someone else, I know I’ll be there to support that person," he continued.

"But it doesn’t really matter who is wearing the armband, as long as everyone is responsible and accountable, and they know what they need to deliver inside the field of play, then we’ll be sorted."