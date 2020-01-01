Former Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena open to coaching abroad

The former Buccaneers boss reveals he had talks with other projects ahead of his switch to the Chilli Boys

coach Rhulani Mokwena says he is open to taking an offer as an assistant coach but that will depend on the project and whether it’s enticing or not.

The former manager has also revealed that he had talks elsewhere before going to the Chilli Boys, saying there are possibilities of having negotiations at the end of the current Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

After leading the Ghost following the departure of Milutin Sredojevic at the beginning of the season, Mokwena left the Buccaneers after the arrival of coach Jozef Zinnbauer, but states his current focus is on saving the Eastern Cape-based club from relegation.

“There were talks with other projects before I came to Chippa United and there are possibilities of that at the end of the season,” Mokwena told IOL.

“That’s football, you know. The reality is that we have to wait and see, especially if there are other appetizing projects and it could even mean being an assistant coach again.

"There are possibilities for that.

“There are appetizing and challenging projects here in the country and outside.

“It’s just about growth and the right environment that’s going to provide that opportunity for me. I’m open to that.”

Although he launched his coaching career as coach Pitso Mosimane’s right-hand man at , Mokwena is slowly building his name as a head coach, saying it's not about winning trophies at the moment.

“It is not about titles, it is about growth and perspective. As I said, it depends on the project and the value that I receive from the project,” he added.

“There are possibilities and there were talks. But at the moment, we’ve frozen all of that just to try and focus on this difficult task.

“We have to try and help Chippa retain its status in the PSL. What will make me happy is to see this team playing good football and maintaining its status in the PSL.

“It is possible because as much as we are six points from the team at the bottom, we are also six points from the top eight. We are as close to the top eight as we are to relegation.”

In his first match in charge at Chippa, the 35-year-old tactician led his side to a goalless draw away to before the suspension of the PSL season owing to the coronavirus pandemic.