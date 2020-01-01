Former Orlando Pirates coach Igesund open to PSL return: 'People think I have retired, but I haven’t'

The accomplished tactician is focusing on grass-roots level, but he is willing to work at a top-flight club again

Legendary South African coach Gordon Igesund is still open to coaching in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The 63-year-old tactician has been without a coaching job since he parted ways with Highlands Parks in April 2017 - a month before the team was relegated to the National First Division (NFD).

Since then Igesund has dedicated his time on growing his football academy in Cape Town, where he is nurturing youngsters.

“People think I have retired, but I haven’t. I have been working hard on my academy for the past 18 months. We’ve got 300 boys whom we feed 200 meals a month," Igesund told Daily Sun.

"We are schooling them. It is a proper, proper academy and it is what I’m doing."

Igesund, who had successful spells with and as the head coach, has been following the PSL since he left the Lions of the North three years ago.

"But at the same time, I have been keeping myself abreast of what is happening in the PSL, and also new coaching methods in the world," he said.

"We’ll see if something comes up. But my academy is up and running now. My academy has been huge, huge investments. We do all the testing of players, high-performance centre.

“But we’ll see what happens if something comes up in the PSL.”

Igesund remains one of the most decorated South African coaches having won four PSL titles - a record which he shares with Gavin Hunt, Pitso Mosimane and Ted Dumitru.