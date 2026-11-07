Former Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids unveiled as Manqoba Mngqithi's replacement at Young Africans

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Yanga have officially begun a new era following the arrival of Davids in Tanzania to take over the managerial reins. The former Pirates and Raja Casablanca coach touched down at Julius Nyerere International Airport on Saturday to finalise his move to the reigning NBC Premier League champions.

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Davids arrives with South African support staff

While new faces are entering the building, Yanga have also maintained some continuity from the previous regime. Simo Dladla, who held the fort after Mngqithi's departure, is slated to remain part of the first-team coaching setup. Reports from FARPost suggest that while Maahier Davids is also expected to join the staff, the club currently intends to keep existing personnel such as Kagisho Dikgacoi, Yardaan Valodia, and goalkeeper coach Greg Etafia within the broader technical structure.

The return to Tanzania marks a significant homecoming for Davids, who previously enjoyed a productive spell with Yanga’s local rivals, Simba. During his time with the Wekundu Wa Msimbazi, he led the side to a CAF Confederation Cup final and a second-place finish in the league. Reflecting on his return, Davids said: "I feel happy; I feel Tanzania is home. The people of Tanzania have always welcomed me and shown me love. It’s very good to be back and join this big club."

Building a new philosophy at the Tanzanian giants

The former Manning Rangers striker outlined his roadmap for success, emphasising the need for a gradual evolution of the squad's tactical approach. "We wanna create a playing style, a playing philosophy, revamp step by step, continue the success and add in the window and keep Yanga strong and keep Yanga at the top," Davids explained. He expressed confidence in the depth of the current roster, promising supporters a brand of football they can be proud of as they chase their rivals.

Addressing the current gap at the top of the table, the new head coach remained defiant about his team's prospects for the remainder of the domestic season. He acknowledged the pressure that comes with managing one of East Africa's most storied institutions but insisted the quality is present to turn their fortunes around. "We won’t stop until we’re back at the top," Davids added, signaling his intent to restore the club's dominance in the local top flight.

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Continental ambitions and the Zanzibar camp

Despite the daunting nature of the draw, Davids is refusing to be intimidated by the stature of his opponents. He believes that his side can compete with the best on the continent and views the group stage as an opportunity to test their progress. "We have the Champions League to look forward to, but as I said, I’m an ambitious coach. I look at the Champions League; although everyone is saying it’s a group of death, everything is possible," the coach stated.

Davids had been the subject of interest from Moroccan outfit MAS Fès before opting for the Yanga project. His decision to return to Dar es Salaam highlights the growing allure of the Tanzanian league for South African coaches. With his backroom team largely in place and a clear mandate from the club president, the focus now shifts to the pitch as Davids attempts to overhaul the five-point deficit and make a deep run in Africa's premier club competition.