Former Orlando Pirates coach Davids' agent responds to rumours

The ex-Bucs tactician has been linked with a return to Maritzburg and the SuperSport hotseat but he is keen to bide his time

Former Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids is in no hurry to return to the dugout despite speculation linking him with former team Maritzburg United, as well as SuperSport United.

The 41-year-old left the Buccaneers at the end of his three-year contract, having led Pirates to the Caf Confederation Cup final, alongside co-coach Mandla Ncikazi where, they lost on penalties to Moroccan side RS Berkane.

With Maritzburg and SuperSport among the PSL teams reported to be interested in securing his services, his camp says he will take his time before deciding when and where to go.

“At this stage, we are having general football discussions with clubs,” Davids’ representative Rasthoem Simons of 5sSports said, as per IDiskiTimes.

“There has been a fair amount of media speculation out there of which none has any truth attached to it, unfortunately,” added Simons.

“Fadlu is out of the country taking a break and will be ready to undertake a new project at the right time.”

Despite reaching the Confederation Cup, Pirates failed to mount a title challenge yet again as Mamelodi Sundowns proved too strong for everyone else.

Bucs will also miss out on continental football altogether next season, having finished sixth in the PSL, and this is seen as one of the reasons Davids’ contract was not renewed.

Davids joined the Soweto giants in 2019 as an assistant coach to Rhulani Mokwena and later had the same role under Joseph Zinnbauer when Pirates won the 2020 MTN8 after beating 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The tactician had issued a farewell message via social to Pirates fans after he left at the start of this month.

Article continues below

“Over the last few years, I have been fortunate enough to be part of the Orlando Pirates FC. Through all the highs and lows, it was always an honour to represent the badge,” he said.

“I would like to thank the Chairman, Management, Colleagues and more importantly the “Ghost” for the opportunity and wish the club everything of the best moving forward. It was indeed a privilege. Once Always, Onto the next one.”

It is still unclear whether Ncikazi will be confirmed as Pirates coach or if the club intends to bring in another man.