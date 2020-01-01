Former Orlando Pirates coach Da Gama wishes Kaizer Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns to PSL title

The veteran mentor has backed Amakhosi, who are hoping to win their first league trophy since 2015

coach Owen Da Gama would be happy to see beat to the title.

Chiefs are currently sitting at the top of the league standings - six points above second-placed Sundowns, who are the defending champions.

When asked by the media which team he would like to see clinch the coveted trophy, Da Gama explained why it always good for South African football when either Chiefs or win the title.

“I always say, if Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates win the league," Da Gama told the media.

"Sundowns have won it a number of times now, but if one of the Soweto giants do it, it just augurs well for South African football.

“The amount of work that goes into this brand of Kaizer Chiefs is just unbelievable, it’s mindboggling."

Da Gama, who is a former Pirates coach, watched on as Highlands were thrashed 3-0 by Chiefs in a league match which was played on Wednesday, as Amakhosi celebrated their 50th anniversary in style.

"So, I definitely think it would be good for South African football (if Chiefs win the league this season)," he added.

“I think I can say, hopefully, they have a clean bill of health and the consistency continues.

"I believe the Kaizer Chiefs players have got the mentality to go all the way. And we wish them all the best.”

Chiefs' next match is against on Sunday, while Highlands Park are set to face Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.