Former Orlando Pirates captain Meyiwa's family turns to AfriForum to help prosecute killers

The family believes the former Bafana Bafana keeper's murder investigation was completed in February

Former captain Senzo Meyiwa's family has criticised the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over the time it has taken to arrest a suspect.

The late goalkeeper was murdered in his girlfriend's home in Vosloorus, Gauteng in 2014 and his killers have not been arrested to date.

Meyiwa's brother Sifiso has revealed that they have approached lobby group AfriForum to help them.

This is because the family feels that NPA is delaying making an arrest even though the police completed their investigations in February.

"We want to know why the NPA can't prosecute the case, or else AfriForum will take over," Sifiso Meyiwa told the media on Friday afternoon.

"I have contacted AfriForum and they are willing to assist. They are not playing. People will be arrested."

Furthermore, Meyiwa's cousin, Siyabonga Miya, disclosed that Gauteng director of public prosecutions (DPP) Andrew Chauke informed the family that Senzo was not killed by intruders.

“Chauke is on record saying that that as the head of DPP in Gauteng, they are convinced the shooter was inside the house," Miya told the media.

Check out the video from the press conference: