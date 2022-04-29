Former Orlando Pirates captain guides Marumo Gallants to Nedbank Cup final

Former Orlando Pirates captain Dan Malesela guided Marumo Gallants to this season's Nedbank Cup final as he masterminded a win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Friday night.



Gallants secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over their Limpopo rivals in a semi-final encounter which was played at Thohoyandou Stadium with Luvolwethu Mpeta netting the only goal of the match in the second half.



As a result, Gallants, who are the defending champions, progressed to the final of the South African FA Cup final for the second year running. They clinched last season's trophy after defeating fellow PSL side Chippa United 1-0 in the final.



While National First Division outfit Tshakhuma crashed out of the lucrative tournament having been the only remaining lower division side left in the competition.

The other semi-final tie is between Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM and it will be played on Saturday. The winner between the two teams will meet Malesela's Gallants in the final next month.

The retired defender won this tournament with then NFD club TS Galaxy in 2019 as a coach - masterminding a shocking win over record 13-time Nedbank Cup winners, Kaizer Chiefs in the final.



The score was 0-0 during the half-time break between Tshakhuma and Gallants. However, the visitors controlled the game after the restart while playing their usual enterprising football under Malesela.



Bahlabane Ba Ntwa took the lead when Mpeta netted an own-goal from Thato Khiba's cross in the 64th minute and the strike was enough to earn Gallants the win on the night.