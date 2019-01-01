Former Orlando Pirates assistant coach Moma Medic heaps praise on Milutin Sredojevic

The Serbian tactician has praised his countryman, Micho who is looking to guide Bucs to their maiden PSL title since 2012

Ex-Orlando Pirates assistant coach Moma Medic believes that his side will be crowned Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

The Serbian mentor explained that , who are also participating in the Caf , will find it difficult to play catch up.

“Micho (Milutin Sredojevic) is doing a great job at Pirates. He has restored their status as one of the biggest clubs, but this is the most difficult season,” Medic told Isolezwe.

Medic was part of the Soweto giants technical team under coach Kostadin Papic and they came close to winning the league title.

“This season reminds me of the 2003/04 campaign when I was working with (Kostadin) Papic,” he said.

Second-placed Sundowns are level on points with log leaders Pirates, who are only on top of the league standings on goal-difference .

“We were ahead in terms of games and points in 2003. We were competing against (Kaizer) Chiefs and they were behind us. We had to wait for them because they had three games in hand,” added the Serbian manager.

Bucs ended up losing the title to Amakhosi, who were engaged in a continental tournament.

“Because of the breaks where Pirates may have to wait for Sundowns, they might lose their momentum and end up losing the league title. But for now, they are doing very well,” he noted.

“I think if they continue doing well they will not lose the remaining games and will end up becoming the league champions,” concluded Medic.