Former Orlando Pirates and Zamalek SC coach Sredojevic headed to South Africa
Former Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic confirmed he will soon be returning to South Africa.
This comes after the Serbian tactician parted ways with Egyptian giants Zamalek on Monday following a string of poor results.
The well-travelled mentor has revealed he will be coming to South Africa to “handle some issues”.
“I had a discussion with President Mortada Mansour and we have been able to end the relationship on an amicable note,” Sredojevic told BBC World Football.
“I did not want to end my relationship in a bad way, because I respect this club and the people here.
“When I leave Egypt in a few days, after tidying up final issues, I will be heading to South Africa, to handle some issues there,” he added.
Furthermore, Pirates are yet to replace Sredojevic. His former assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena is currently in charge of the Soweto giants.
The Buccaneers have blown hot and cold under Mokwena this season and some fans have called for Micho's reappointment after he parted ways with Zamalek.
Micho has had two stints with Bucs as head coach and it remains to be seen whether the club management will attempt to bring him back.