Former Orlando Pirates and Zamalek SC coach Sredojevic headed to South Africa

The accomplished mentor is currently jobless after leaving the White Knights where he won the 2019 Egyptian Cup

Former head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic confirmed he will soon be returning to .

This comes after the Serbian tactician parted ways with Egyptian giants on Monday following a string of poor results.

The well-travelled mentor has revealed he will be coming to South Africa to “handle some issues”.

“I had a discussion with President Mortada Mansour and we have been able to end the relationship on an amicable note,” Sredojevic told BBC World Football.

“I did not want to end my relationship in a bad way, because I respect this club and the people here.

“When I leave in a few days, after tidying up final issues, I will be heading to South Africa, to handle some issues there,” he added.

Furthermore, Pirates are yet to replace Sredojevic. His former assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena is currently in charge of the Soweto giants.

The Buccaneers have blown hot and cold under Mokwena this season and some fans have called for Micho's reappointment after he parted ways with Zamalek.

Micho has had two stints with Bucs as head coach and it remains to be seen whether the club management will attempt to bring him back.