Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star opens up about his personal life

Former Bafana Bafana star Lebohang Mokoena has opened up about taking a break from football.

Mokoena opens up about loss of his wife

He last played for Moroka Swallows

He has not hung up his boots yet

WHAT HAPPENED: Popularly known as "Cheeseboy", Mokoena has shared his journey of rebuilding his life following the heartbreaking loss of his wife, Masentle.

The former Orlando Pirates, Mameodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, has revealed that he and his four children, namely Sentle, Chantelle, Shaun, and Sheba, are currently undergoing counseling to navigate through their grief. Masentle passed away a few months ago while giving birth.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It was a shock of my life because this person is my soul mate, she was someone who has been part of my life for a long time. I have known my wife for the past 14 years and eight years in marriage," he was quoted as saying by TimesLive.

"She was influential in my life, she brought a lot of changes in my life and I learnt a lot from her in terms of how to conduct myself as a family man and I have always put family first.

"At Pirates we were taught that being a family man from a young age. And that’s why I decided to get married early in my career. Most players don’t do that but it brought a lot of stability in my life and it made me focus more on my football.

"That’s way I was able to sustain myself for that long. Even in the heavens I know she is checking up on me to take care of the kids and fulfil all the dreams that we wanted to achieve," Mokoena added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Downs star has been away from football since mid-last year and states the reason for his sabbatical is the need to give full-time support to his children.

"She is dearly missed and I am currently going through counselling because I need that and that is the reason I have decided to take a break from football to try to sort out my kids.

“I have to make sure my kids are well looked after and they also receive counselling to go past this. I know it is not going to be easy because we will never forget but life has to go on."

WHAT'S NEXT: Mokoena, at age 36, has not yet retired from football as he last turned out for Moroka Swallows in the 2021/22 season.