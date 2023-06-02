Swallows FC boss, David Mogashoa has revealed what he expects from new head coach Musa Nyatama next season.

Nyatama's Swallows mandate revealed

Mogashoa expects consistency from Nyatama

Ex-midfielder expected to appoint an assistant

WHAT HAPPENED: Swallows FC have Musa Nyatama to thank for dusting up the club and steering it away from the relegation zone, and the cherry on top was that the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder guided the Dube Birds to a top-eight finish.

He was operating on an interim basis but Mogashoa has appointed the 35-year-old on a full-time basis ahead of next season. However, Mogashoa was quick to outline Nyatama's mandate.

WHAT WAS SAID: Speaking on Prime Sports with Mahlatse, Mogashoa told the YouTube channel that he expects consistency from Nyatama.

"Fortunately, we don't put pressure on the coach because we are coming from a three-year mess and now we must rebuild. He is going to be there for this process and make sure that we have a stable club," said Mogashoa.

"He is not under pressure, the only pressure he has is to make sure that the club stays in the league and does better than what he did this season. He finished in the top eight, so he must maintain that position or go higher, he can't go lower," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nyatama's move from on-field action to sitting on the dugout was sudden as he began his coaching gig just to assist the team when they were in tatters, but from there, he has never looked back and Mogashoa is confident that the faith he invested in the ex-Pirates star will pay off.

"Musa has done very well and I am very proud of him. It is not something that I woke up and decided that Musa must be the one who leads the club. It is something that I have observed from last season in the playoffs, but even before that, his leadership skills as a player showed that he can lead and he has proved that he can lead. Fortunately, when coach Dylan Kerr was still there, Musa was the assistant and that worked well for us," said Mogashoa.

WHAT'S NEXT: Swallows are in the market to recruit a number of players as they are looking to rebuild their squad. Meanwhile, Nyatama is expected to appoint an assistant coach ahead of next season.