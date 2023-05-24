Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star given a new role with Soweto giants

Musa Nyatama will be at the helm of Swallows as head coach on a permanent basis after an impressive dress rehearsal for the job.

Nyatama named Swallows head coach

Mammila given technical director role

Nyatama to find himself an assistant

WHAT HAPPENED: When the season started, Musa Nyatama was a player for Swallows FC and fast-forward a few months and disappointments by a few coaches, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates star took the reigns and the rest, as it's often said — is history.

After guiding The Birds to a Top-Eight finish while serving as the interim coach, Nyatama will now be given the role of permanent head coach as this was confirmed by club chairman, David Mogashoa.

WHAT WAS SAID: Speaking on 947's Marawa Sports Worldwide, Mogashoa showed great confidence in Nyatama, who was known as a no-nonsense midfielder during his playing days.

"It's now up to me to make sure he gets his chance, and he will be the head coach of Swallows next season," Mogashoa said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Meanwhile, Mogashoa has also retained administrator-come-coach Morgan Mammila, giving him the role of technical advisor, effectively extinguishing rumours linking Mammila with a return to Chippa United. However, Nyatama has been given the task to appoint a suitable assistant coach who will be able to step in when Nyatama travels to do his Caf B License.

"Nyatama has a Caf C License and it’s up to me to make sure that he finds someone in the technical department who can step in when he does his B and A License," said Mogashoa

WHAT'S NEXT: Swallows will go into pre-season mode next month and can look forward to facing Mamelodi Sundowns in their MTN8 quarterfinal.