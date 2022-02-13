Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Stanton 'Stiga' Fredericks was impressed by the nature of the Buccaneers' 2-0 win over JS Saoura in a Caf Confederation Cup Group B match on Sunday.

Goals from defenders Happy Jele and Bandile Shandu in each half secured the South African side a 2-0 victory over the Algerian outfit in Soweto

JS Saoura put up a good fight and it took an impressively resolute, steely performance from the home side to claim all three points in the group opening fixture.

"It's always going be a heated affair when you come up against north African side," Fredericks, who played for Pirates in the latter stages of his career, told SuperSport TV.

"I think Orlando Pirates really acquitted themselves well,” the former Bafana Bafana midfielder added.

“It's all about keeping your temperament, don't play their game. And Orlando Pirates were spot on in that way. Play when you have the ball. Don't get restricted by the [opposition's] fouls and all the argy-bargy,” Fredericks said in reference to what was generally a feisty encounter, with the technical bench of the Algerian side especially involved and vocal.

Fellow analyst Siyabonga Nkosi was also impressed by Bucs' mental fortitude and tactics on the day.

"They didn't risk too much,” the former Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs playmaker commented.

“The full-backs Shandu and [Paseka] Mako, we know that they like going extremely forward.

"But today it was very calculated because they knew very well that they had to protect their goal and make sure that they don't concede," Nkosi continued.

"I think that helped them a lot and they were patient as well. Yes you are playing at home, but you don’t become naive. You approach it with a bit of caution as well, respecting the opposition but making sure that every now and then you throw a blow, try and hurt them and that's what they did.

"They could have got more goals I think."

Next up for Pirates are PSL league games against Golden Arrows and Cape Town City, either side of a Caf Confederation Cup clash away at Libyan outfit Al-Ittihad.