Former Nigeria and PSG star Jay-Jay Okocha picks Ghana's Samuel Kuffuor for special accolade

The ex-Super Eagles skipper rates the Ghanaian legend as the best defender he played against

legend Augustine 'Jay-Jay' Okocha has named former international Samuel Osei Kuffour as the toughest defender face during his playing days.

The erstwhile Super Eagles captain and playmaker Okocha is regarded by many as one the most naturally gifted African players to have played the beautiful game.

He is also fondly remembered for his days in the English Premier League with Wanderers and , his time in with PSG and his spell with German outfit .

It was during his spell in where he, on a number of occasions, came up against Kuffour, who played for giants between 1993 and 2005.

“I realized at a very young age that I had a gift to do special things with the ball. My biggest opponent was 'me'. I knew I was in charge when with the ball,” Okocha said, as reported by Citinewsroom.

"But on the toughest defenders I faced, I would say that my African brothers were the ones.

“We have the same mentality and thought the same way.

"Osei Kuffour was the toughest of them all.

"There was a game that he kept following and marking me and I asked him, 'O boy, take it easy, look at the way you are breathing down on my neck' and he replied that 'sorry I got work to do'.

“He brought out the best in me.”

Okocha, who has also clashed with Kuffuor at international stage, and played a key part as Nigeria won gold at the 1996 Olympic Games in .

