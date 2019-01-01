Former Newcastle United midfielder Mehdi Abeid completes Nantes move

The 26-year-old Algeria international has agreed to a deal which will keep him at the La Beaujoire-Louis until 2022

French side have announced the signing of Mehdi Abeid on a three-year deal after arriving as a free agent.

The attacking midfielder has been with since 2016 and made 73 league appearances for the Mustards during his three-year stay, scoring six goals.

On Monday, Abeid teamed up with the Beaujoire-Louis outfit after agreeing on personal terms with the side and has expressed his delight on the move.

"I am very happy to be able to join FC Nantes, it is a very good Championship Club, with a great history, I hope to have a good season and nice things here,” he told the club website.

Abeid was part of ’s gold-medal winning squad at the 2019 in .

The midfielder started his career with Lens in 2003, joining the club’s academy and went on to spend eight years with the side before signing for in 2011.

Article continues below

Abeid spent four years with the Magpies before moving to Greece to join Panathinaikos in 2015.

He will link up with African stars in the club such as Mali’s trio of Kalifa Coulibaly, Charles Traore and Molla Wague and ’s duo of Alexis Alegue and Santy Ngom.