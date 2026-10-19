Former Manchester United chief scout on Bafana Bafana star Olwethu Makhanya having his head turned by Premier League interest - 'They'll be worried'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Rangers are facing an uphill battle to retain the services of their South African star as interest from the English Premier League continues to intensify. The young defender has become a vital component of the Gers backline, but his rapid rise since arriving from Major League Soccer has not gone unnoticed by top-tier scouts across the border.

Advertisement

Makhanya's instant impact at Ibrox

Since swapping Philadelphia Union for the blue half of Glasgow, Olwethu Makhanya has established himself as one of the most promising defensive talents in the Scottish Premiership. The 22-year-old has transitioned seamlessly into Derek McInnes' side, providing a physical presence and composure that has quickly won over the Ibrox faithful. His dominance in the air and ability to build play from the back were recognized recently when he was named the SPFL Player of the Month for September, a rare feat for a defender so early in his Scottish career.

The situation has created a sense of unease within the club, as they balance the desire for on-field success with their long-term financial strategy. Under the current recruitment model, the Glasgow giants aim to identify young talent, develop them into elite performers, and eventually sell them for a substantial profit. While this approach keeps the club sustainable, it often means losing key players just as they reach their peak. The sudden nature of Makhanya's impact means this dilemma has arrived much sooner than the Rangers hierarchy might have anticipated when they secured his signature during the summer transfer window.

Former United scout issues warning

"Rangers are always going to find it difficult to keep players when Premier League clubs come calling," former Man United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider.

"They obviously can't match the finances on offer, so if offers are going to be made for their best players, it can be hard to convince them to stick around on less money. Plus, from their perspective, when big-money offers come in for these players it can be very tempting to accept because then they can reinvest into their squad. They obviously want to keep their best players, and that certainly goes for Makhanya, but they'll be worried because the fear is always that he might have his head turned by the interest."

Advertisement Advertisement

The scout further elaborated on the magnetic pull of the English top flight for international players. He explained that for a South African international like Makhanya, the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League represents the pinnacle of his professional ambitions.

Related Topics

"A move to the Premier League is bound to be tempting for Makhanya or any other Rangers player, and if they come forward, it could be difficult to keep him at the club," Brown added. This assessment reinforces the narrative that Rangers may find themselves in a vulnerable position should a concrete bid materialize during the next two transfer windows.

Valuation and long-term security at Ibrox

Despite the looming threat of an exit, Rangers are not expected to let Makhanya leave without a fight or a record-breaking transfer fee. Club officials are reportedly considering offering the defender a new contract to improve his terms and protect his market value.

Advertisement

Market experts have already begun speculating on what it would take to lure the defender away from Ibrox. Former Aberdeen CEO Keith Wyness previously suggested that a £20m move could be the benchmark for a player of Makhanya's potential. While that figure would represent a massive profit for the Scottish club, there is a growing belief within the industry that his value could rise even further if he continues his current trajectory and helps lead Rangers to silverware. For now, the player remains focused on his performances, but the noise surrounding his future is only getting louder.

As the January window approaches, the focus will remain on how Makhanya handles the intense scrutiny. For McInnes, the priority is keeping the player grounded and focused on the immediate task at hand in the Scottish Premiership. However, history suggests that once the Premier League's heavyweights begin to circle, the momentum of a transfer can become unstoppable. Whether Makhanya remains the bedrock of the Rangers defence for years to come or becomes the latest big-money export to England remains one of the most intriguing storylines in Scottish football this season. The coming months will be decisive for both the player's career and the club's trophy ambitions.