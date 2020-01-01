Former Manchester City midfielder Barton's Fleetwood Town to face PSL clubs

Fleetwood Town are set to clash with Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Cod Army, who are campaigning in the third tier of English football, League One, will be camping in as part of their pre-season preparations.

The club has revealed that they will take on PSL teams in Cape Town under the guidance of former and midfielder Joey Barton.

"Fleetwood Town are delighted to announce the club’s first team will be heading to Cape Town for a pre-season tour this summer."

"The Cod Army will be based in the stunning South African capital from 5-15 July 2020, and play two matches against South African Premier Division teams on Saturday 11 and Tuesday 14 July."

"Joey Barton’s squad will be based at the famous Stellenbosch University campus, the home of elite sport in South Africa," a club statement read.

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley explained that they are looking forward to visiting the Mother City which is home to PSL side .

“I am thrilled to confirm that Fleetwood Town will be heading to Cape Town this summer," Pilley said.

“South Africa is a country that is close to my heart, having initially visited on personal trips and is now an integral part of my wider day to day business operations.

‘’The beauty of Cape Town is well documented as one the world’s best cities to visit, and tomorrow we will be announcing a package where supporters will be able to join us in this truly remarkable part of the world.’’

The Cod Army are currently placed sixth on the League One standings and they are looking to secure promotion to the Championship which is the second tier of English football.