Former Man Utd starlet Ravel Morrison signs with Sheffield United

After years of failing to settle at a single club, the Blades have given the attacker another chance to prove his worth in the English top flight

have announced the signing of Ravel Morrison, with the former youth player signing a one-year deal with the option to extend for a further year after having impressed during a pre-season trial.

The 26-year-old was widely tipped for superstardom in his youth, with Sir Alex Ferguson famously stating that Morrison was the best player he had ever seen for his age group. Injuries and a perceived lack of discipline would never be far from the ex- Under-21 player, however.

A move to West Ham and a slew of loan moves followed the attacker's exit from Old Trafford, with a failure to settle a recurring theme throughout his career. Indeed, a move to in 2015 saw Morrison rack up only four appearances in three years.

A switch to Swedish side Ostersunds in 2019 appears to have set the Manchester native on the right path, however, with club manager Ian Burchnall having been keen to retain a seemingly rejuvenated Morrison, though the club could not afford to continue paying his wages.

Now, returning to the Premier League with the Blades, a once-promising youngster now has another opportunity to prove he can cut it at the highest level.

“It's great to be back in England now and get my career kick-started again,” Morrison told the club's official website. “It's exciting, I can't wait to get back [to the Premier League] – being in England, it's great.

“It's a great bunch of lads [here] and they've all got great ability as well. And the gaffer – he's a great gaffer. I could tell when I went over to with the team that everyone is together. It's a great team.

“It was an easy decision to make – it's the Premier League with a good team and also a great manager.”

With Morrison having his sights set on returning to the top of his game, new boss Wilder feels that Bramall Lane is the ideal place for the Englishman.

“Ravel is an undoubted talent and we are delighted that we have put together a deal that suits all parties,” the 51-year-old said. “I've spoken to a number of people about him and it is clear that he has serious ability.

“We are getting a fantastic footballer with a tremendous pedigree and this is a great opportunity for Rav, we believe we can help him get back to the level he wants to be. He's done extremely well during his time with us and it was great to have him in Portugal.

“It wasn't about him coming and being on trial because we knew about his abilities. Taking him with us was basically getting to know him and what he's about, what makes him tick and how he integrates with the players. Trips like what we have been on are invaluable for that.”