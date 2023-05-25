Former Mamelodi Sundowns star plans to upset Orlando Pirates and help Sekhukhune win the Nedbank Cup

Sibusiso Vilakazi looks forward to meeting Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup and help Sekhukhune cause a major upset.

Vilakazi plans to upset Pirates

Sekhukhune are in their first cup final

Loftus homecoming for 'Vila'

WHAT HAPPENED: Sibusiso Vilakazi is the most decorated player in Sekhukhune United's camp having won multiple league titles during his time with Mamelodi Sundowns. 'Vila' played a key role in helping Ba Bina Noko reach the Nedbank Cup where they will face Orlando Pirates this Saturday.

Having been part of Sundowns set up, he has lived and experienced a fierce rivalry with the Buccaneers where he usually came out on top. This time around, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder plans to help Sekhukhune edge Jose Riveiro's side and win a first major title with Brandon Truter's side.

WHAT WAS SAID: "The team is trying to put a mark on history in terms of putting trophies and we want to have players coming into the team because we win things. That is the culture we are trying to build. The most important thing is to create a team that is going to be able to inspire the upcoming ones because we want to be successful," Vilakazi told members of the media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The final will be staged at the Loftus Versfeld, a home venue for Vilakazi's former side, Downs, and a place where he scored a number of goals and became a fan favourite before he fell out of favour and left for TS Galaxy at the start of the season. 'Vila' hopes his "homecoming" will be a good omen for him and his teammates.

"It is a place where I have won a lot of games and have beautiful memories, maybe we can say 'Vila is coming back home', but put that aside, we are just going into a cup final with my teammates and I hope we win it.

"Not just for ourselves but we want to be known as a team that can win trophies and we can build from that going forward.

"Don't play the crowd but play the cup. That's the most important thing on the day, we have to play to win," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: The final is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm this Saturday and the Buccaneers will be looking to make a clean sweep of local cups as they already have the MTN8 in the bag.