Former Mamelodi Sundowns star handed a new contract at Sekhukhune, now targets Caf Confederation Cup glory

Sekhukhune United moved swiftly to secure the services of veteran attacker Sibusiso Vilakazi as they handed him a new deal.

Vilakazi bagged new contract at Sekhukhune

He will be at the club next season

'Vila' sets sights on the Caf Confed Cup

WHAT HAPPENED: Sekhukhune have handed Vilakazi a new contract and the veteran midfielder is set to stay at Babina Noko next season.

'Vila' revived his career at the Limpopo side after a forgettable stint with TS Galaxy. Last season, he helped Brandon Truter's side reach the final of the Nedbank Cup and he netted the opener before his side went on to lose against Orlando Pirates.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Having had these incredible people (Sekhukhune United) come to you and still give you a contract and show faith, of course, one has to appreciate the confidence they have in you," Vilakazi was quoted as saying by SABC Sport.

IMMEDIATE TARGET: "Hoping that you can help the team get better strides in the league. Help the team improve. Help the young ones believe also. You have a bigger role to play now since the team has shown confidence in you in rewarding you with a contract. But as I said it had to be myself also saying I want to play and I want this contract," 'Vila' explained.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Finishing as Nedbank Cup runners-up gives Sekhukhune a ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup as the Buccaneers will take part in the Caf Champions League. 'Vila' has participated in the Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns and now wants to use that experience to help his side navigate the so-called Africa jungle.

"Having seen Marumo Gallants go all the way to the semifinals, it was a beautiful story. They were able to surprise us. Surprise us in terms of putting themselves in a good space, playing good results, and finding themselves believing that they can do it.

"They even made us believe that they can even reach the final. Maybe for us, we need to engage with them and find out how it happened. I always say you learn even from the opponents," said Vilakazi.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sekhukhune are expected to make a couple of signings as they will need more personnel to help the side balance between the domestic front and continental football.