Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Haashim Domingo ready for the pressure of playing for three-time Caf Champions League winners Raja Casablanca

Haashim Domingo speaks about how he plans to handle the pressure at Raja Casablanca as he hopes to hit the ground running at new club.

Domingo expected to star for Raja Casablanca

He links up with former Orlando Pirates coach

Domingo reveals how he plans to handle pressure

WHAT HAPPENED: The expectations are generally high for Domingo who joined Raja from Mamelodi Sundowns - a well established side on the African continent. Domingo wanted to stay at Downs but they dragged their feet in terms of renewing his deal, which saw him opt for a move to Morocco.

He is expected to star in the Jozef Zinnbauer-led side as the former Orlando Pirates mentor knows the quality that Domingo possesses having come up against him in the Premier Soccer League.

WHAT WAS SAID: Domingo, who has played outside of South Africa before as he had short stints in Europe, is in an adaptation process and he is ready to impress his new bosses.

"I know what to expect in regards to the supporters, however, like you said I've also matured over time. I'm not as naïve and young as I used to be. I have a bit more experience and I think I'm ready for that," Domingo was quoted as saying by SABC Sport.

"I also know that the fans on that side, football is like a religion to them. I think I'm well prepared for whatever pressure, whatever is thrown at me. I'm looking forward to getting out there, getting started with the team.

"Sundowns also are the foundation in terms of the pressure because at Sundowns you wanna play the matches and it's pressure all the time. So, I think they laid a good foundation," he added.

AND WHAT MORE: "It will make me settle and make me feel at ease knowing that there's people who know me and what I'm capable of because they've encountered me in South Africa in the PSL.

"It kinda makes it easy for me and it also gives me confidence to bring something different because they know what I can also bring," said Domingo as he referred to the presence of Fadlu Davids as an assistant at the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Domingo will be the third South African player who plays outside the country to participate in next season's Caf Champions League. Percy Tau is with the record holders Al-Ahly who are the defending champions while Fagrie Lakay will also be part of the competition next season with Pyramids. Tau's side won the Egyptian Premier League while Lakay is set to finish second ahead of Zamalek.

WHAT'S NEXT: Domingo has linked up with his new teammates and has been handed the jersey number 31.