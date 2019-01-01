Former Mamelodi Sundowns player Samuel Julies would relish PSL return

The former Masandawana player has opened up about his time at Chloorkop and mulls over his future at Tuks

Former player Samuel Julies relishes his previous experience with the Tshwane giants and hints that he would love to return to the South African top flight.

The 28-year-old spent several seasons at Sundowns before he departed in 2017.

He has since featured for the likes of , Cape Town and in more recent times National First Division side (NFD) University of Pretoria.

“It was great at Sundowns, I grew up there and it is a family team, there was no pressure or anything like that, I just enjoyed and it was not easy because of the style of play. But being there was really easy because I grew up in the club, I knew the culture and I really enjoyed the experience that I got from them,” Julies told Phakaaathi.

“Every player wants to be in the top-flight and especially if you have been there before and you have experienced how it is to fight up there, every player wants to be there because that is where it is happening,” he added.

Meanwhile, Julies’ future will now need to be decided in the coming weeks with his contract set to run out at the end of the month.

“I have learnt a lot in the top division and I can play in many positions, even now here at Tuks, the coach has been playing me in different positions because I am versatile. For me as a player, it is good because if by any chance a there is a team in the top-flight (that wants me) I will take it. It is honestly every player’s dream to play in the Absa Premiership so you can show your worth and challenge yourself, learn from other players who will make you a better player and a better person,” he said.

“At this moment I cannot say because I only had a contract that lasted until June and it is up to them to decide whether they want my services or otherwise. All that I need to do is focus on myself and we will see what happens in the near future,” he concluded.