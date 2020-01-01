Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Mokoena worried about weight issues for PSL players

The former Masandawana midfielder believes PSL players will need to be mentally strong to adjust to their new training methods

Former midfielder Teboho Mokoena has called on Premier Soccer League ( ) players to maintain their fitness levels in the comfort of their homes.

Although the 45-year-old has expressed concerns about some of the players gaining weight, he has urged them to treat the break due to the coronavirus pandemic as a pre-season where they still have to work hard in keeping fit.

The former Jomo Cosmos and St. Gallen anchorman also believes it will take mental strength for the players to adjust to their new training environments, saying they must keep running and burn fat.

“It is going to be difficult for them to stay in shape right now, some might come back overweight,” Mokoena told Phakaaathi.

“What players need to do some is really to try and work out as much as possible to avoid gaining weight and being rusty when the season starts again. Use the backyard or garden as the gym do whatever you can to work out.

“And mentally this is going to be challenging for many as well because they now have to train in a new environment in a different way, so they need to think about it as pre-season.

“You are in pre-season and the season will resume soon so you need to get in shape. Kick the ball around run fast from one point to the other to burn fat. Work with what you have.”

Together with the PSL, the South African Football Association (Safa) suspended all football-related activities in the country as the players were released to return home.

While many are given training programmes by their clubs, a number of legends including Mokoena have urged the players to check their weight and avoid eating fatty and sweet food whilst in isolation.

is currently in a lockdown where president Cyril Ramaphosa initially announced the lockdown on March 27 until April 16, but the measure has been extended to April 30.