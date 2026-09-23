Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder breaks down the club’s vision and financial strategy – ‘And that's exactly what they are doing’

Mamelodi Sundowns have evolved from a domestic powerhouse into a global brand, recently securing their status by competing in elite international showcases such as the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

This ascent has not been accidental, according to club icon Roger Feutmba, who argues that the Chloorkop-based outfit has set a new standard for how African clubs should operate on the grandest stage.

Feutmba highlighted the knock-on effects this continental success has for the broader football ecosystem in the country, particularly regarding the national team.

“Sundowns is bringing South African football to the big stage, their players are exposed to international football, which will obviously benefit the national team,” Feutmba told KickOff.

The retired Cameroonian footballer believes the Brazilians have successfully carved out a niche where they are now a mandatory part of any conversation regarding the elite tier of the sport in Africa.

“In the whole world today, you can't talk about African football without mentioning Mamelodi Sundowns. Of course, to reach the stage of being a global team or brand, you need money,” he remarked.

“But sometimes you can have money but lack a vision. Because money without vision cannot help you. You can have a vision, but without money it won't work, and you can have money, but without proper vision it won't work.

“For your vision to work, you need to back it with money. And that's exactly what Mamelodi Sundowns are doing. I'm not talking player-transfers here."



