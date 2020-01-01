Former Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Tlale unsure if prize money led to Absa’s departure

The retired net-minder reacts to the news that the PSL is set to lose a major sponsor

Following the confirmation that the Premier Soccer League ( ) is set to part ways with a major sponsor in the form of Absa, South African legend John Tlale expects more sponsors to leave the league’s governing body.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and financial challenges, the former and goalkeeper is, however, confident chairman Dr. Ivin Khoza will come up up with a brilliant strategy to entice potential financial backers for the league.

In a joint statement with the PSL this week, the financial institution announced it will not be part of the league after the 2019/20 season, but the 1996 African champion doesn’t believe the prize money that was raised from R10 million to R15 million was a blow for the bank.

“It’s difficult to say the R15 million has hit them [Absa] hard in their pockets because we don’t know what are the reasons besides not renewing the contract,” Tlale told Goal.

“The R15 million was a good prize for the teams, for the tournament and it was a huge motivating factor for the players to compete for.

“It’s very difficult to measure if the raise in prize money was a miscalculated move or not. However, I think this pandemic has influenced the sponsor’s decision to look at their profit and reach this decision because nobody anticipated an outbreak.

“For now, we need to have faith and believe the chairman Dr. Khoza will definitely find a good plan for the benefit of the league and football in general.

“It’s very sad for football in general because we have grown to be used to the idea of the Absa Premiership. The fact that they are leaving is not good for the league and for football.

“So, it’s going to be something that will need to gain popularity because we have been accustomed to the idea of calling the league the Absa Premiership.

“It’s a blow but I hope the chairman Dr. Khoza and his executive will come up with something. I think Khoza will come up with great proposals to ensure they find another good sponsor. He’s a strong person with his executive. Let’s be honest, it will not be easy.

“This pandemic has put everyone under a difficult situation or should I say an abnormal situation. It’s definitely unprecedented and hopefully, something will come up but I don’t know when and where.”

On whether more sponsors will follow suit, the retired net-minder believes because of the trying times many businesses are experiencing, it’s possible the league might part ways with financial backers.

“I think so, reason being, we live in a difficult situation and life is taking a different shape now,” he added.

“We have the coronavirus pandemic and they are also affected by this pandemic. For them to pump in more money into the league, they need to make profits. So, it’s very difficult for them to back the league in that sense.

“It’s a big challenge, companies are struggling and we all know some of the jobs are on the line and we need to understand these companies also need to get income or profit.”