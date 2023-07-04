Steve Komphela has learnt what he needs to do to secure a longer contract at Swallows FC after he put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

Komphela handed a short-term deal

He is told what to do to get a better deal

Komphela shockingly left Sundowns last week

WHAT HAPPENED: Komphela made a surprise move from Mameldi Sundowns to take up the role of head coach at Swallows FC. He worked as Rhulani Mokwena's right-hand man alongside Manqoba Mngqithi at the Chloorkop.

Swallows chairman David Mogashoa says when he heard that the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor was available, he was quick to pounce, but at the same time, he did not make an emotional decision as he handed him a short term contract with an option extend to a lengthy deal if Komphela ticks all the boxes in his first season.

WHAT WAS SAID: "That’s a big appointment, something that happened unexpectedly," Mogashoa told SABC Sport.

"I got wind of it last week Friday that coach Steve was available and I had to move quickly. Considering this was done very quickly, he is on a season-long contract, plus an option to renew it for a longer term," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mogashoa had already appointed Musa Nyatama as the club's head coach and had a mandate set out for him. The club also secured the services of Ditheko Mototo who was meant to be Nyatama's assistant. But with the sudden availability of Komphela, the Swallows chairman was forced to make a bold decision.

"Obviously we wanted coach Musa to continue, but coach Steve is more experienced and I still want Musa to learn. I don’t want to throw him under the bus because, after three games with no results, supporters will be calling for him to go. So it’s a good thing for Musa to learn from Steve and get equipped with the qualification.

“I was actually very worried the whole week and I almost changed my mind because I made a commitment to Musa. We called a meeting. It was myself, the CEO, the general manager and coach Musa.

"We were so shocked because he was accepting of everything, that there was someone more senior and he was willing to work under them. We invited him to dinner for coach Steve’s birthday. He is willing to learn," said Mogashoa.

WHAT'S NEXT: Swallows have begun their pre-season in preparation for the next campaign and the Dube Birds are expected to ring a few more changes in the coming days.