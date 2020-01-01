Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane off to winning start at Al Ahly

The 56-year-old tactician watched on as the Red Devils extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches across all competitions

Pitso Mosimane's secured a narrow 1-0 in over Al Mokawloon in the Egyptian Premier League match on Sunday night.

The only goal of the encounter was netted by Amr Al Salaya a few minutes before the half-time break and it was enough to hand Mosimane a winning start in .

Mosimane, who resigned as head coach on Wednesday, was hoping to start his tenure at the Red Devils with a victory after replacing Rene Weiler on Thursday.

The accomplished tactician recalled club captain Mohamed El Shenawy to the starting line-up after he was rested by Weiler in the midweek clash against Tersana.

Weiler led Al Ahly to a 2-1 win over Tersana on Wednesday in what proved to be the Swiss coach's last match in charge of the Cairo giants and he has since been replaced by Mosimane.

Al Ahly were determined to record their 26th win of the season despite having already clinched a record-extending 42nd Egyptian Premier League title.

The home side broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time after they were awarded a penalty which was converted by Amr Al Salaya.

It was Al Salaya's seventh goal of the season in the league and he has played 26 matches in the competition this term.

The 31-year-old midfield maestro will be hoping to remain a regular under Mosimane with the Red Devils looking to complete quadruple.

Al Ahly have already won the league title and Super Cup under Weiler this season and the ambitious club is hungry for more success.

Mosimane has been tasked with winning the Caf title and Egyptian Cup to complete what would be a remarkable achievement by the North African giants.

The Red Devils are scheduled to face 's in the Champions League semi-finals and Abou Qir Fertilizers in the Egyptian Cup quarter-finals later this month.

Al Ahly's next match is against ENPPI SC in a domestic league match on Wednesday, October 07 and Mosimane's side has three games left in the competition.