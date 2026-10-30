Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi identifies 'biggest mistake' in CAF Champions League elimination

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Downs suffered a devastating early exit from the CAF Champions League, leaving fans and pundits searching for answers. The former Masandawana coach has now weighed in, pinpointing the tactical errors that led to their downfall against Angolan side Wiliete SC.

Advertisement

The cost of a conservative approach

Mamelodi Sundowns' pursuit of continental glory came to an abrupt and unexpected halt during the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League. The South African giants were dumped out of the competition by Angolan side Wiliete SC, falling victim to the away-goal rule.

Former Sundowns mentor Manqoba Mngqithi believes the seeds of their destruction were sown in the first leg. He suggested that the team's approach in Angola was far too cautious. "I saw the other matches, but I'm not too sure whether to say the level of football is where I thought it should be because I saw a whole lot of wrong things from the other games," the tactician remarked as per KickOff when assessing the current landscape of the competition.

Mngqithi elaborated on the specific tactical failings that hindered the Brazilians during their short-lived campaign. "Sundowns were unfortunate, because I believe they really tried to play, but the mistake was to go home with a 0-0 draw against the other team. My worry was always, if they don't get an away goal, because away from home, that's where you need not to be conservative," he said.

Possession vs productivity in Africa

The veteran coach, who spent nearly a decade at Chloorkop, emphasized that playing for a clean sheet away from home can often backfire in two-legged knockout ties.

Advertisement Advertisement

"You need to try to go to the opponent as much as you can, to secure a goal because a goal that you score away changes the complexion of the game," Mngqithi explained. While Sundowns dominated much of the play in the return leg in Pretoria, their inability to keep a clean sheet at home combined with their lack of goals in Angola proved fatal.

Related Topics

"It was very unfortunate, because even in the second half, I think they were a better team on the day. But in the Champions League, I have learned that possession is overrated," Mngqithi added. His assessment highlights a growing trend where disciplined, defensive teams can overcome technically superior sides by being more clinical in transition. For Sundowns, the exit serves as a harsh reminder that territorial control means little without the insurance of away goals.

Contrasting fortunes on the continent

The timing of Mngqithi’s analysis is particularly poignant given his own recent journey in the same competition.

Advertisement

Under Mngqithi’s guidance, Yanga produced a ruthless display against Madagascar's CFFA, securing their spot in the next round with a dominant 8-1 aggregate victory. Despite this success and winning the Community Shield, Mngqithi’s tenure in Tanzania lasted only three months. He left the club while they occupied second place in the league standings, illustrating the volatile nature of coaching at the highest level of African football across the continent.

While Mngqithi is currently a free agent following his stint in East Africa, his insights into the Mamelodi Sundowns setup remain highly regarded.